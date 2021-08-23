COVID‑19 Updates

In light of Washington state’s new universal face covering mandate, WSU requires all students, faculty, staff, volunteers, contractors, and visitors over the age of 5 to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, including classrooms, effective Monday, August 23, 2021. Please find answers to a few frequently asked questions about masking below.

Can instructors remove their masks to teach?

Vaccinated instructors are permitted to remove their face coverings to teach, provided they maintain 6 feet of distance from their class OR can instruct behind a plexiglass barrier. Vaccinated instructors who would like a face shield to teach may request one by emailing craig.cole@wsu.edu. Unvaccinated instructors must wear a face covering when teaching. The face covering must fit snugly and completely cover both the nose and mouth.

I am in a shared workspace. Do I have to wear a mask at my desk?

Vaccinated employees with shared workspaces and/or cubicles not easily accessible to the public may remove their face coverings when at their individual workstation. Unvaccinated employees in shared workspaces may remove their face coverings only if their workstation is surrounded by partitions or walls at least 6-feet high on three sides, and the workstation does not open directly to another individual.

Our office is not open to the public. Do we need to wear masks?

For areas with restricted access, vaccinated individuals do not need to wear face coverings in their areas, unless interacting with others whose vaccination status is unknown. Unvaccinated individuals must continue to wear face coverings indoors.

Can I remove my mask to eat/drink?

Yes.

Can I remove my mask in breakrooms?

Fully vaccinated persons may remove their face coverings and use breakrooms when other fully vaccinated persons are in the shared space. Unvaccinated people should continue alternating break schedules to allow for distancing or eat in alternate locations.

I have a medical condition that prevents me from wearing a mask. What should I do?

Employees should contact HRS Disability Services to review available WSU programs and possible alternate work and/or leave options. Students should contact their campus Access Center.

Do I need to wear a mask in a university vehicle?

For vehicles being used as public transportation, face coverings must be worn. Otherwise, if all occupants of a vehicle are vaccinated, or if a person is alone in a vehicle, face coverings are not required. If any occupant is unvaccinated, all occupants must wear face coverings and either roll down windows or operate the vehicle ventilation system at maximum output (not in recirculation mode).

For the latest information on WSU’s COVID-19 requirements, visit the WSU COVID‑19 Recovery Guidance website.