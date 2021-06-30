Additional steps being taken to reduce air conditioning load

June 30, 2021



Due to the extended heat wave affecting the WSU Pullman campus, Facilities Services staff are implementing additional measures to protect critical research and technology spaces. Air conditioning will be turned off in more than a dozen buildings across the Pullman campus. These actions, while necessary, could cause some locations to become extraordinarily warm today.

Cooling will be shut off in the following buildings:

Daggy Hall

Carpenter Hall

Todd Hall/Todd Addition

Terrell Library

Holland Library/Holland Addition

Cleveland Hall/Cleveland Addition

The Commons

Beasley Coliseum

Murrow/Jackson Hall

Goertzen Hall

Neill Hall

Owen Science Library

Smith Center for Undergraduate Education (SCUE)

Spark Building

While these spaces could become quite warm, the facilities are expected to operate on a normal schedule.

Students using these buildings should determine if their personal comfort and safety will allow them to be productive in these locations. Students should communicate with their instructors regarding course expectations if they believe they cannot attend class.

Most student spaces including the Compton Union Building (CUB) and Student Recreation Center will be available throughout the day to serve student needs. The CUB will remain open until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Employees concerned about rising building temperatures should consult with their supervisors regarding work and/or leave options. Refer to the Inclement Weather information on the Human Resource Services (HRS) website for additional details. Contact your HRS Service Team Member or hrs@wsu.edu for questions.