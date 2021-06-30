Additional steps being taken to reduce air conditioning load

June 30, 2021
Due to the extended heat wave affecting the WSU Pullman campus,
Facilities Services staff are implementing additional measures to protect
critical research and technology spaces. Air conditioning will be turned off
in more than a dozen buildings across the Pullman campus. These actions, while
necessary, could cause some locations to become extraordinarily warm today.
Cooling will be shut off in the following buildings:
-
Daggy Hall
-
Carpenter Hall
-
Todd Hall/Todd Addition
-
Terrell Library
-
Holland Library/Holland Addition
-
Cleveland Hall/Cleveland Addition
-
The Commons
-
Beasley Coliseum
-
Murrow/Jackson Hall
-
Goertzen Hall
-
Neill Hall
-
Owen Science Library
-
Smith Center for Undergraduate Education (SCUE)
-
Spark Building
While these spaces could become quite warm, the facilities are expected
to operate on a normal schedule.
Students using these buildings should determine if their personal comfort
and safety will allow them to be productive in these locations. Students should communicate with their instructors regarding course expectations if they believe
they cannot attend class.
Most student spaces including the Compton Union Building (CUB) and Student
Recreation Center will be available throughout the day to serve student needs.
The CUB will remain open until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Employees concerned about rising building temperatures should consult with
their supervisors regarding work and/or leave options. Refer to the
Inclement Weather information on the Human Resource Services (HRS) website
for additional details. Contact your HRS Service Team Member or hrs@wsu.edu
for questions.