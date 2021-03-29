Washington State University COVID‑19 Updates Wednesday, August 25: WSU vaccination protocol: Updated timelines and information WSU is aligning student and employee COVID‑19 vaccination protocols following Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20‑14.1 and full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Please carefully read the following for updated timelines and information. Student Information All WSU students must be compliant (provided proof of initiation of vaccination or filed an exemption) with the vaccine requirement by Friday, September 10, 2021 . The process for compliance is available on the Cougar Health Services website. As of Monday, August 23, 2021, students can no longer file personal exemptions. Any students not in compliance by September 10 will face academic holds.

. Any WSU student with a personal exemption currently on file must provide proof of full vaccination, or request a religious or medical exemption by Monday, October 18, 2021 .

. The updated process to request a medical or religious exemption will be released next week.

Student employees will have to provide proof of vaccination to both Cougar Health Services and Workday. WSU is working on a streamlined process for student employee exemptions and will provide more information next week.

To find a vaccine provider near you, please visit vaccines.gov. Students can schedule their vaccine on the Pullman campus, through Cougar Health Services. WSU Spokane is also hosting vaccine clinics on campus for students, faculty, staff and community members. Employee Information All WSU employees must be fully vaccinated or have obtained a medical or religious exemption by Monday, October 18, 2021 . Per Proclamation 20‑14.1, personal exemptions are not permitted for employees.

. The vaccination verification requirement will supersede the previous vaccination declaration process in Workday. More information on the verification process will be released next week.

To find a vaccine provider near you, please visit vaccines.gov. For questions related to Employees:

Please email hrs@wsu.edu.

Course delivery:

Please email provost@wsu.edu.

Student health, student vaccination documentation and/or filing an exemption:

Please email cougarhealth@wsu.edu.

Housing on the WSU Pullman campus:

Please email housing@wsu.edu. For general inquiries, please email covid‑19.info@wsu.edu. This email communication is not intended to be all‑encompassing and should not be considered to be providing medical or legal advice. In all instances, you should consult with a relevant expert for guidance specific to your circumstances.