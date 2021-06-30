News and Notes:

We are thrilled that we can now officially announce that Cougs at all our campuses across the state will be back in‑person in full capacity this fall. We will share more details shortly about what this looks like for our students, faculty, and staff, both in and out of the classroom.

In the meantime, enjoy your summers, stay safe, stay healthy, and if you’re able, get vaccinated. We’ll see you in August.

As always, Go Cougs!

Kirk Schulz, President

Washington State University