News and Notes:

June 30, 2021
We are thrilled that we can now officially announce that Cougs
at all our campuses across the state will be back in‑person
in full capacity this fall. We will share more details shortly about
what this looks like for our students, faculty, and staff, both in
and out of the classroom.
In the meantime, enjoy your summers, stay safe, stay healthy, and if
you’re able, get vaccinated. We’ll see you in August.
As always, Go Cougs!
Kirk Schulz, President
Washington State University