Pullman preparing for possible power outages/rising indoor temperatures

June 29, 2021
Avista Utilities, the provider of electric power for the WSU Pullman
campus, is preparing for the possibility of proactive, planned, and targeted
power outages for some customers over the coming days due to extreme heat
conditions. While the Pullman campus is not expected to encounter blackouts,
the situation is subject to change. WSU is in close contact with the utility
and will share updates as they become available.
In addition, Facilities Services staff are implementing measures to reduce
the load on air conditioning equipment on the Pullman campus to ensure critical
research and technology spaces remain functional. Temperatures in some offices
and common spaces such as hallways and conference rooms may remain warmer than
normal until cooler weather returns.
To help reduce the load on cooling equipment, the Chinook Building closed
at 2:30 p.m. today and will remain closed until Thursday. The Compton Union
Building will close at 5 p.m. today and reduce their hours to 7:30 a.m. to
4 p.m. tomorrow. Please check the websites for these and other campus
facilities tomorrow to see if reduced hours of operation are planned.
Other buildings on the WSU Pullman campus are expected to function on a
normal schedule. Students, staff and faculty are encouraged to make their
own personal decision regarding the ability to safely study and work on
campus during this period of inclement weather.
Employees impacted by power disruptions or rising building temperatures
should consult with their supervisor regarding work and/or leave options.
Refer to the Inclement Weather information on the Human Resource Services
(HRS) website for additional details. Contact your HRS Service Team Member
or hrs@wsu.edu for questions.
Students should communicate with their instructors regarding course
expectations if they feel they cannot attend class.