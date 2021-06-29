Pullman preparing for possible power outages/rising indoor temperatures

June 29, 2021



Avista Utilities, the provider of electric power for the WSU Pullman campus, is preparing for the possibility of proactive, planned, and targeted power outages for some customers over the coming days due to extreme heat conditions. While the Pullman campus is not expected to encounter blackouts, the situation is subject to change. WSU is in close contact with the utility and will share updates as they become available.

In addition, Facilities Services staff are implementing measures to reduce the load on air conditioning equipment on the Pullman campus to ensure critical research and technology spaces remain functional. Temperatures in some offices and common spaces such as hallways and conference rooms may remain warmer than normal until cooler weather returns.

To help reduce the load on cooling equipment, the Chinook Building closed at 2:30 p.m. today and will remain closed until Thursday. The Compton Union Building will close at 5 p.m. today and reduce their hours to 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow. Please check the websites for these and other campus facilities tomorrow to see if reduced hours of operation are planned.

Other buildings on the WSU Pullman campus are expected to function on a normal schedule. Students, staff and faculty are encouraged to make their own personal decision regarding the ability to safely study and work on campus during this period of inclement weather.

Employees impacted by power disruptions or rising building temperatures should consult with their supervisor regarding work and/or leave options. Refer to the Inclement Weather information on the Human Resource Services (HRS) website for additional details. Contact your HRS Service Team Member or hrs@wsu.edu for questions.

Students should communicate with their instructors regarding course expectations if they feel they cannot attend class.