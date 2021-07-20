Two footbridges to close

July 20, 2021



Facilities Services will close the Troy/Wegner and Johnson Tower pedestrian bridges effective Tuesday, July 20.

An engineering evaluation identified structural concerns affecting reinforcing steel and concrete. While Facilities Services does not anticipate an immediate hazard, WSU elected to close these bridges out of an abundance of caution as we further assess their condition.

Alternative pedestrian routes are outlined in the linked images. Signage will also direct pedestrians to alternative travel routes during the closures.