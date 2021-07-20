Facilities Services will close the Troy/Wegner and Johnson Tower pedestrian bridges effective Tuesday, July 20.
|
|
WSU Pullman:
Two footbridges to close
|
|
July 20, 2021
Facilities Services will close the Troy/Wegner and Johnson Tower
pedestrian bridges effective Tuesday, July 20.
An engineering evaluation identified structural concerns affecting
reinforcing steel and concrete. While Facilities Services does not
anticipate an immediate hazard, WSU elected to close these bridges out
of an abundance of caution as we further assess their condition.
Alternative pedestrian routes are outlined in the linked images.
Signage will also direct pedestrians to alternative travel routes
during the closures.